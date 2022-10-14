Zack Tabudlo and Yonnyboii recount past relationships on new single ‘Take Me Back’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has joined forces with Malaysian rapper Yonnyboii for the collaborative single titled ‘Take Me Back’.

The nostalgic track, which released on major streaming services alongside a lyric video on Friday (October 14), carries a city-pop feel and comes packed with the muffled sound of vintage drums played on the back of melodic synthethizer work.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Take Me Back’ below.

Per a press release, Tabudlo – who co-wrote the song with Yonnyboii – said he had a specific sound in mind for the track, drawing influences from the likes of Post Malone, Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, and the Weeknd.

The retrospective theme of ‘Take Me Back’ also touches on a character who is haunted by a past love many years on.

“Take me back / Take me back to when we started / You pulled my heart / And didn’t give a damn around us / You loved me hard baby, where did it go? / Take me back to our love / When we were starting,” Tabudlo sings in the chorus.

Meanwhile, Yonnyboii’s youthful vocals drop in on the second verse, with the rapper expressing how “You got me thinking about you now / running on my mind / You said the things that I can’t forget / ‘Bout it all the time“.

The release of ‘Take Me Back’ comes less than a fortnight after Tabudlo shared a three-part music video series for his 2021 single ‘Pano’, directed by Dominic Bekaert.

The Filipino singer had also recently joined Jeremy Zucker’s Manila showcase as a support act on October 8, and was also revealled as an act for the Manila leg of 88rising’s Head in The Clouds festival on December 9 and 10.

Last month, Tabudlo shared the single ‘Pero’, which he said was more poignant than ‘Pano’, and which marked his fifth solo release for 2022.

Both Tabudlo and Yonnyboii are also slated to perform at the three-day-long UMUSIC Fanverse festival in Manila between October 21 and 23, where the two will be sharing the stage with Blaster Silonga, Zild, Singaporean singer-songwriter lullaboy, and more.