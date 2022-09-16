Zack Tabudlo chooses self-love on new single ‘Pero’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released his latest single called ‘Pero’.

The song arrived today (September 16) on all major streaming platforms via Republic Records Philippines. Described as “a song more painful” than his 2021 track ‘Pano’, the artist sings about choosing oneself over a broken relationship. “‘Pano’ was self-pity. ‘Pero’ is self-love,” he wrote about his work on social media.

He decidedly bids farewell, as stressed in the chorus. He croons, “Mahal kita, pero walang magawa / ‘Di naman ako magpapalaro / Sa walang hiyang pag-ibig na ‘to / Walang iba, parang ‘di mo alam / ‘Di ko gagawin ‘yun sayo / Pero pipiliin ko muna sarili ko (I love you but I can’t do anything now / I won’t let myself get played / By this crazy love / There’s no one else, you know it / I won’t do it to you / But I have to choose myself first)”.

‘Pero’ is the 20-year-old musician’s eighth release of the year. It follows ‘Yakap’, his first work as part of Republic Records Philippines’ roster of talents, which dropped in July.

Earlier in 2021, he worked on collaborations with different artists, including James Reid for ‘HATDOG’, Thai singer-actor Billkin for ‘Give Me Your Forever’ and Moira dela Torre for ‘Iba’. He also launched three more solo singles – ‘Asan Ka Na Ba’, ‘As You Are’ and ‘Anghel’.