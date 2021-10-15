Zack Tabudlo shares stories of his life on new debut album ‘Episode’

Filipino singer Zack Tabudlo’s debut album ‘Episode’ has arrived.

The 14-track record is out today (October 15) on all major streaming platforms. Along with brand new songs, it also carries previously released singles ‘Binibini’, ‘Ba’t Ganito Ang Pag-ibig’, ‘Habang Buhay’ and ‘Elizabeth’.

On Instagram, Tabudlo revealed that each of the 14 tracks tells a story of his life that contributed to who he is today. The album speaks of themes that deal with heartbreak, anxiety, happiness, love and life.

Advertisement

“I was at my lowest of lows when I wrote these songs, but had my faith and music with me throughout the whole thing,” he said.

Listen to Tabudlo’s debut album here:

The singer-songwriter has also released a music video for the album’s first track titled ‘Heart Can’t Lose’. Labelled as “Episode 1”, the visual is the first out of 14 music videos – one for each respective track – that the artist will be launching. It is directed by Samantha Lee and stars Gelai Penales and Pat Cortez.

Watch the video here and see if you can catch the reference to Wong Kar-Wai’s classic film Chungking Express:

Advertisement

Prior to the album’s launch, Tabudlo disclosed the release schedule of the forthcoming music videos, which will run until early December.

Right after unveiling all the “episodes”, Tabudlo will hold his first-ever digital concert on December 23. Details of the upcoming showcase are yet to be revealed.