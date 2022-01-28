Zack Tabudlo enlists Billkin for new version of ‘Give Me Your Forever’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has rereleased his romantic ballad ‘Give Me Your Forever’, this time featuring Thai actor and singer Billkin.

Released on major streaming platforms on January 28, the song now features Billkin taking over some vocal duties in his distinctively smoky voice much as he did in their previous rendition of the song at the live-streamed BYE 2021 concert on New Year’s Eve.

“I want you to know / That you’ll be the one / And I’ll be the guy who’ll be on his knees / To say I love you / And I need you,” the two singers belt in unison over R&B-inspired keys.

Listen to ‘Give Me Your Forever’ featuring Billkin below.

According to Tabudlo, the song is “a story about an old couple in their late 70s talking about their love story from the day they met, to the day they got married.”

“It’s all about giving your forever to the right person and being there for each other till the end of time,” he said in a press statement.

Tabudlo recently paid tribute to his Thai collaborator with an English-language cover of Billkin’s most recent single, ‘I ไม่ O [IXO]’. Tabudlo showed off a wry sense of humour with his version of the lyrics, chastising his inability to step up and tell a girl his real feelings while maintaining the heartfelt delivery of the original song.

He recently released the single ‘HATDOG’ featuring James Reid on New Year’s Day, following the release of the romantic single ‘Pano’ from his album ‘Episodes’ on December 6. Tabudlo is set to embark on an eight-leg US tour in April alongside rock band December Avenue.

22-year-old Billkin – real name Putthipong Assaratanakul – was named one of Thailand’s most-streamed local artists on Spotify last year, having released a total of nine singles throughout 2021.