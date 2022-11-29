Zack Tabudlo drops romantic new single, ‘Pindama’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released his latest track ‘Pinadama,’ the official soundtrack of the newest Star Cinema romantic-comedy film, An Inconvenient Love.

An Inconvenient Love features Filipino Gen-Z stars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, who play the role of Ayef, a convenience store worker with dreams of being an animator (Mariano) and Manny, a labour rights activist (Pangilinan) falling in love before Ayef leaves for Singapore to pursue animation. The film hit PHP6 million in ticket sales on its cinematic debut, and crossed the PHP10 million mark last November 26.

The track and film come as Tabudlo and his band are gearing up to perform at the inaugural edition of Head In The Clouds Manila this December 9-10 at the SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, Metro Manila. He will be joined by P-pop group SB19, Denise Julia, Jackson Wang, NIKI, and more. The artist also performed during Disney+’s A Night of Wonder to commemorate the platform’s expansion into the country.

In other news, the artist bagged Song of the Year for ‘Binibini’ at the recently-concluded AWIT Awards. He is also nominated for multiple Wish Music Awards, including Wish Artist of the Year, Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year, and more.