Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS’ Jungkook listening to ‘Give Me Your Forever’: “I can now die in peace”

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has shared his reaction to BTS member Jungkook listening to his song ‘Give Me Your Forever’.

Tabudlo posted last night (March 14) that he had woken up to a barrage of notifications on social media, only to discover the the BTS star had playlisted his track while on a livestream.

“THE JUNGKOOK. THE GOLDEN MAKNAE. JUST LISTENED TO ‘GIVE ME YOUR FOREVER’. I CAN NOW DIE IN PEACE HOLY SHT,” Tabudlo wrote on Twitter, adding that “he even said he added my song to his playlist”

Watch a clip of BTS’ Jungkook listening to Zack Tabudlo’s ‘Give Me Your Forever’ below.

so i jwu and apparently i was blowing up on social media because…. THE JUNGKOOK. THE GOLDEN MAKNAE. JUST LISTENED TO GIVE ME YOUR FOREVER. I CAN NOW DIE IN PEACE HOLY SHT. 😭❤️ he even said he added my song to his playlist 💀💀🥹 pic.twitter.com/itNcIT9VI4 — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) March 14, 2023

Elsewhere on his livestream, Jungkook also listened to tracks by other Filipino artists include Fern.‘s ‘Want You Bad’ and a snippet of Young Cocoa’s ‘Manila’.

No fucking way! I just heard @ferntan_ Want You Bad on Jungkooks live kanina. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/czHa46QZFx — Gine is going to see LANY & Backstreet Boys! (@ginegrey01) March 14, 2023

WHAT IN D WORLDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD https://t.co/Btv6FC3Wk9 — Young Cocoa (@youngcocoa_) March 14, 2023

Earlier this month, Jungkook also listened and danced along to ‘Your Gentleman’ by Malaysian artist Claudia Tan, who reacted on Instagram saying: “In case u missed it, here’s Jungkook from [BTS] vibing to my song ‘Your Gentleman’ on his Weverse live two days ago. someone needs to pinch me cuz I keep passing out”

In December, Jungkook broke a record after his song ‘Dreamers’ became the fastest track by a South Korean soloist to amass 100million streams in just 35 days since its release.