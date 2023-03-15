NewsMusic News

Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS’ Jungkook listening to ‘Give Me Your Forever’: “I can now die in peace”

Jungkook also listened to songs by Fern and Young Cocoa

By Surej Singh
Zack Tabudlo, Jungkook. Credits: Zack Tabudlo Official Facebook / Big Hit Music

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has shared his reaction to BTS member Jungkook listening to his song ‘Give Me Your Forever’.

Tabudlo posted last night (March 14) that he had woken up to a barrage of notifications on social media, only to discover the the BTS star had playlisted his track while on a livestream.

“THE JUNGKOOK. THE GOLDEN MAKNAE. JUST LISTENED TO ‘GIVE ME YOUR FOREVER’. I CAN NOW DIE IN PEACE HOLY SHT,” Tabudlo wrote on Twitter, adding that “he even said he added my song to his playlist”

Watch a clip of BTS’ Jungkook listening to Zack Tabudlo’s ‘Give Me Your Forever’ below.

Elsewhere on his livestream, Jungkook also listened to tracks by other Filipino artists include Fern.‘s ‘Want You Bad’ and a snippet of Young Cocoa’s ‘Manila’.

Earlier this month, Jungkook also listened and danced along to ‘Your Gentleman’ by Malaysian artist Claudia Tan, who reacted on Instagram saying: “In case u missed it, here’s Jungkook from [BTS] vibing to my song ‘Your Gentleman’ on his Weverse live two days ago. someone needs to pinch me cuz I keep passing out”

In December, Jungkook broke a record after his song ‘Dreamers’ became the fastest track by a South Korean soloist to amass 100million streams in just 35 days since its release.

