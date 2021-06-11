Zack Tabudlo releases English rewrite of ‘Binibini’ with James TW

Filipino R&B singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released an English version of his hit song ‘Binibini’, alongside British singer-songwriter James TW.

The new English single is titled ‘Binibini (Last Day On Earth)’, with rewritten lyrics by both singers. According to a press release, the newly released song is “about being there with the one you love until the end of time, cherishing your love for each for the rest of your life”.

Listen to the reworked track below:

Tabudlo shared that it was “an experience” working with James TW. “I love the energy and edge he gave to the song when he sent me his vocals,” he said. “I’m really happy with how it all turned out after the mastering process.”

He later added, “Incorporating the word ‘Binibini’ is such a big thing for me and giving pride to my fellow Filipinos, especially releasing the track internationally.”

James TW, whose real name is James Taylor-Watts, had previously uploaded a cover of the original ‘Binibini’ on his TikTok account, which Tabudlo later reposted onto his own Instagram page.

“I think singing the right harmonies in the right moments of the song is what made our vocals gel together the way I do,” said Taylor-Watts. “I love Zack’s voice and I think we complement each other. This is my first feature on a song ever so I’m very happy with how it came out.”

Tabudlo’s ‘Binibini’, which translates to “miss” or “lady” in Tagalog, was released earlier this March, and had recently spent six consecutive weeks at the top spot of the Spotify Philippines Top 50 chart. The song was also featured on charts internationally, including in Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Back in April, Tabudlo dropped a music video for the single, starring a young couple on the outs, played by Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes.