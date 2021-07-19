Zack Tabudlo releases heartbreaking music video for ‘Hindi Ko Kaya’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo released the official music video for his single ‘Hindi Ko Kaya’.

The video dropped on Saturday (July 17) and stars Filipino actors Charlie Dizon and Paulo Avelino in a tale of modern heartbreak. Its female protagonist (Dizon), can’t get over her ex-boyfriend (Avelino) and decided to attend Tabudlo’s gig at a bar, where she knows he will be.

After rehearsing her reactions in the bathroom, she musters up the courage to speak to him, only to realise that he has already moved on and has a new partner. As Tabudlo continue to perform, she stands alone, glancing at the couple as tears slowly well up in her eyes.

After the music video’s release, it quickly rose up the ranks of YouTube Philippines’ trending videos, and already has over 108,000 views as of Monday (July 19).

‘Hindi Ko Kaya’ was released earlier this year in May via Island Records Philippines and is the fourth single from Tabudlo this year, following ‘Binibini’, ‘Elizabeth’ and ‘Iyong Iyo’.

In a tweet following the single’s release, Tabudlo explained that “‘Hindi Ko Kaya’ is about letting go of the pride and ego after a breakup, realising you still love her and di mo kaya mawala siya [you can’t afford to lose her].”

Most recently, Tabudlo released an English version of his hit single ‘Binibini’ alongside British singer-songwriter James TW.