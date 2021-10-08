Zack Tabudlo releases new single, ‘Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-ibig’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released a new single, ‘Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-ibig’, taken from his upcoming debut album ‘Episode’.

‘Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-ibig’ – which was released earlier today (October 8) – is the final peek into the album, which arrives next Friday (October 15) via Island Records Philippines.

The single was originally supposed to be released in September. But Tabudlo delayed it, telling fans on Instagram that the song would arrive when “the timing is right.”

Listen to ‘Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-ibig’ below.

Tabudlo has previously described ‘Episode’ as “an album based on so many experiences, and so many emotions”.

‘Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-ibig’ is the final single from ‘Episode’ after ‘Habang Buhay’, ‘Binibini’, ‘Hindi Ko Kaya’, and ‘Elizabeth’.

“[I’ve] written and produced these tracks with different styles and genres for a lot of you to dive into,” Tabudlo wrote on his official website.

“[You’re] about to enter a roller coaster ride of personal stories of mine from life, heartbreak, love, and a lot more. Welcome to my world of music.”

Pre-orders for the physical edition of ‘Episode’ are now open, where the album will be issued as a flash drive with other collectible items. It includes a comic print and a “mini cinema kit” that fans can assemble to watch his music videos. You can pre-order here.