Zack Tabudlo drops sophomore album, pays tribute to inspirations

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released his sophomore album ‘For All’.

The album, which was released on February 14, features 10 tracks including the previously released single ‘Akin Ka’. In an Instagram post commemorating the album’s release, Tabudlo wrote, “A sound you have not heard from me before. Poured with all my heart and soul to make these tracks. Big inspirations and influences from artists I listened to growing up, and the musicians people around me listened to as well.”

Noting that the album was inspired by a variety of artists including James Brown, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, the late April Boy Regino, VST & Company, Harry Styles, and Michael Jackson, Tabudlo concluded, “I have never done anything like this before, and I hope you listen to this album from top to bottom in a room or an environment where you can dance, cry, laugh, groove, and completely lose it with complete freedom and no judgement.”

Listen to Zack Tabudlo’s ‘For All’ below.

Tabudlo was recently revealed as the most-streamed local artist in the Philippines in the 2022 Spotify Wrapped. 2022 was a prolific year for the singer, releasing 11 singles, both solo and collaborative. Some of his notable releases last year include the James Reid collaboration ‘HATDOG’, released on New Year’s Day, April’s ‘As You Are’, October’s ‘By Your Side’ with Indonesian singer Tiara Andini, and his collaboration with fellow Spotify Wrapped top fiver Moira Dela Torre, ‘Iba’.

Tabudlo was also revealed as one of the artists on the Republic Records Philippines roster in July last year, having released his 2021 debut album ‘Episode’ through Universal Music imprint Island Records Philippines. He also embarked on a U.S. tour in support of the record last year.