Zack Tabudlo, Tiara Andini, Tilly Birds and more top Billboard’s Hits of the World charts upon launch

Earlier this week, Billboard has launched several new weekly charts under the banner Hits of the World, and several Asian artists – including Zack Tabudlo, Tiara Andini and Tilly Birds – have topped their respective local charts.

The Hits of the World charts cover countries including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan, all of which launched on Tuesday (February 15). The charts, which list the top 25 songs in each country, will be updated every Tuesday.

Zack Tabudlo has topped the Hits of the World chart for the Philippines upon its launch with his track ‘Pano’. The romantic single was first released in early December, shortly after he dropped his debut album, ‘Episode’.

Tabudlo also secured the chart’s second spot with ‘Habang Buhay’, while NIKI’s ‘Every Summertime’ took the third spot. Other tracks in the Philippines top 10 include Arthur Nery’s ‘Pagsamo’, Al James’ comeback single ‘PSG’ and Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’.

Following the launch of the charts, Tabudlo took to Instagram to celebrate his top spot.

Tiara Andini is currently at the top of the Indonesian chart with ‘Merasa Indah’, while NIKI’s ‘Every Summertime’ is sitting at second place. Other tracks in the chart include Mahalini’s ‘Sisa Rasa’, Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’ and Lyodra’s ‘Pesan Terakhir’.

Thai rock act Tilly Birds’ ‘Until Then’ has clinched the number one spot in the Thailand chart, while Paper’s ‘Sky’, Stamp and Violette Wautier’s ‘Tha Thex’ rank second and third respectively.

The Singapore and Malaysia charts are currently dominated by international releases, while singer MC Cheng Tinfu has secured the top three spots in the Hong Kong charts with ‘Pillow Talk’, ‘Overrules’ and ‘About Time’ respectively.

Finally, the Taiwan chart includes WeiBird’s ‘Red Scarf’ in the top spot with Accusefive’s ‘Finally’ and ‘Where I Lost Us’, EggPlantEgg’s ‘Ge Ai Nai Yi Bai’ and NICKTHEREAL’s ‘Ai Shang Ni Suan Wo Jian’ rounding out the top five.

Billboard’s Hits of the World charts tabulate data based on streaming performance and digital sales with support from MRC Data’s Music Connect music measurement and analytics platform, according to Billboard’s announcement.

Earlier this year, Billboard launched two new music charts in Vietnam under the Billboard Vietnam banner. The Billboard Vietnam Hot 100 chart includes all music genres – including international releases, while the Billboard Vietnam Top Vietnamese Songs chart ranks the country’s most popular local songs.