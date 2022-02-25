Zack Tabudlo to stage free digital concert this March

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo will be hosting a free digital concert dubbed ‘Sabijin Mo Na’ this March.

The show is scheduled to take place on March 5 at 7pm PHT, and will be streamed live on the artist’s official YouTube channel for free. Tabudlo shared his excitement for for the upcoming event on social media as he invited fans to catch the show. “Here we go you beautiful people!” he wrote on his Facebook page. “Can’t wait to sing songs with you. Let’s go crazy. Ily!!”

If you’re looking for a sign to follow your heart, ito na yun. 😉 Sabihin Mo Na – A @zacktabudlo Digital Concert on Mar 5, 7pm for FREE via Zack Tabudlo’s Official Youtube Channel. Official Broadband Partner: @PLDTHome

Sponsored by: @Tinder#SabihinMoNaZack pic.twitter.com/DEoUPQlqsB — UMUSIC Philippines (@UMUSICPH) February 24, 2022

For the concert, Tabudlo is expected to play fan-favourite tracks from his discography, including his October 2021 debut album, ‘Episode’.

Last week, Tabudlo clinched the top spot on Billboard‘s inaugural Hits Of The World charts in the Philippines for his track ‘Pano’. Following this feat, the romantic single has remained on top of the charts, snagging a new record as the longest number one OPM song on the Spotify charts.

“All of this is just a dream. Thank you for sharing all your experiences and love through the song. Thank you so much for everything,” he wrote on Instagram.

Since the beginning of the year, the 20-year-old singer has put out three collaborative singles – ‘HATDOG’ with James Reid, ‘Give Me Your Forever’ with Thai star Billkin and ‘Iba’ with Moira dela Torre.

Zack Tabudlo is also slated to embark upon a US tour in April and May with Filipino alternative rock band December Avenue.