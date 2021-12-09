Zamaera releases first mixtape as independent artist, ‘Heart Break To Heal’

Malaysian rapper Zamaera has released her first new music as an independent artist, a highly-anticipated 11-track mixtape called ‘Heart Break To Heal’.

The mixtape, which can be purchased via Zamaera’s website, contains 11 brand new tracks with six written and sung in English and four in Bahasa Malaysia as well as an interlude. Buyers will also receive a 65-page lyric and photo book featuring Zamaera’s own handwritten lyrics, and will be eligible for a RM2,500 cash giveaway being held in celebration of the mixtape’s release.

‘Heart Break To Heal’ is currently only purchasable in physical form as a USB drive in a nifty cassette tape casing.

The album is billed as Zamaera’s personal journey of love, loss, healing and re-discovery. Late last month, the Malaysian musician teased that one of the songs on her mixtape was inspired by a tweet from Singaporean rapper Yung Raja. The tweet read “no i don’t wanna see u twerk, i wanna see u achieve ur short term and long term goals”. “I love you @yungraja but this was a very dumb tweet… so I wrote a song about it,” quipped Zamaera on Instagram.

Back in March, Zamaera revealed she had split from her label, Lakefront Records, following an 18-month dispute during which she was unable to release any music. Saying she would save any venom for the “diss tracks”, Zamaera announced she would be entirely self-managed moving forward, and that fans should look forward to new music soon.

She released a remix of FORCEPARKBOIS hit single ‘Lotus’ in June and held a listening party for ‘Heart Break To Heal’ on November 27, featuring guest performances from rapper Dan $hiv and DJ Gasing.