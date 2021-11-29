Zamaera teases song about “dumb tweet” by Yung Raja for upcoming mixtape

Malaysian rapper Zamaera has teased that a song written for her upcoming mixtape was inspired by a “dumb tweet” by Singaporean hip-hop artist Yung Raja.

On Sunday (November 28), Zamaera shared a screengrab of a tweet from Yung Raja in April that read “no i don’t wanna see u twerk, i wanna see u achieve ur short term and long term goals”.

“I love you @yungraja but this was a very dumb tweet… so I wrote a song about it,” Zamaera wrote in her caption.

Advertisement

The track – which hasn’t had its title revealed yet – will feature on the Malaysian rapper’s 11-track mixtape ‘Heart Break To Heal’, which is slated to release on December 30.

This past Saturday (November 27), the rapper hosted a live listening party for the mixtape in Kuala Lumpur. It hosted 70 fully-vaccinated fans in attendance with opening and closing performances by rapper Dan $hiv and DJ Gasing respectively.

‘Heart Break To Heal’ will mark Zamaera’s first release as an independent artist, announcing in March that she had reached a settlement with her previous label that left her unable to release new music since 2019. Her last solo releases were the ‘Z’ EP and solo single ‘Jangan Salah Sangka’.

Ahead of her mixtape release, Zamaera is scheduled to perform for the virtual Revive Arcade Festival, which will include performances from Pamungkas, Reality Club, and more on December 4 and 5.