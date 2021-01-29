Zamaera to perform virtual show to fundraise for Malaysian flood victims

Rapper Zamaera will stage a virtual show in early February to raise funds for Malaysian flood victims.

The Malaysian artist’s performance is scheduled to take place via Instagram Live on her account @zamaeraaa next Thursday, February 4 at 9pm (local time).

All proceeds will go to non-governmental organisation Mercy Malaysia to provide aid to victims in the Temerloh municipality in the east coast state of Pahang. Donations will be collected via bank transfer to a Maybank account in Zamaera’s name (account number 562227338542 and name Sharifah Zamaera).

“Performing live on the 4th of Feb for your entertainment and for an even better cause. We did it once last year and raised more than RM 3,000 can we get to RM 10,000 this time?” she asked on Instagram.

“All you have to do is share this post, enjoy the show and contribute to be a part of something bigger.”

See the post below.

Pahang was one of the worst-hit states in the annual deluge which began in early January and ended several weeks later. According to the New Straits Times, at least 23,927 people were placed in relief centers by January 11 after their homes were flooded.

In December, Zamaera featured on ‘Buang Suay’, a collaborative track with Singaporean rapper THELIONCITYBOY and fellow Malaysian emcee Alan D.

The track arrived less than a week after she delivered a historic performance at Istana Budaya for ROUND Festival, marking the first time the performance arts centre hosted a hip-hop act since opening in 1999.

Earlier this week, Zamaera made a cameo in fellow Malaysian rapper MC Syze’s music video for ‘Macha Dei’.