Zamaera to release new mixtape, ‘Heart Break To Heal’

Malaysian rapper Zamaera has announced a new mixtape titled ‘Heart Break To Heal’.

The project will be the rapper’s first collection of new music since 2019, when she dropped the ‘Z’ EP and her last solo single, ‘Jangan Salah Sangka’. The 11-song mixtape will be officially released on December 30.

Before that, Zamaera will launch the mixtape with a listening party this Saturday (November 27) at Safehouse KL.

Advertisement

The event will feature a support slot by rapper Dan $hiv and a DJ set by Gasing. Only 70 tickets are available – fans must direct-message the venue on Instagram to grab one.

Last weekend, the rapper posted a cryptic message on Instagram, alluding to the mixtape’s thematic concept with a photo of the 1954 Norman Rockwell painting, Girl at Mirror.

“Heartbreak forces you to look inward. This Norman Rockwell painting and this Linda Sun quote played an integral role in my healing journey,” she wrote. “Art inspires art and it has allowed me to heal through my own music.”

Zamaera, who was previously signed to Malaysian label Lakefront Records, announced in March that she had become an independent artist.

Advertisement

“For the past 18 months, I’ve been trying to reach a settlement with the label I was signed to. It was the biggest adversity I was facing because that was the main reason I could not release any new music since October 2019,” Zamaera wrote.

“I’m not going to dive into the details (saving that for the diss tracks) but I am finally proud to announce that I am now officially an independent artist. 100% indie and self-managed. Eager to learn and excited to collaborate.”

Besides releasing her new mixtape, next month Zamaera will perform for the virtual Revive Arcade Festival alongside Pamungkas, Diskoria, Gerhana Skacinta and other Southeast Asian acts.