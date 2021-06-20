Zane Lowe hails Kanye West “one of the greatest creatives of all time”

Zane Lowe has hailed Kanye West “one of the greatest creatives of all time” in a new interview.

The Apple Music head and former BBC Radio 1 broadcaster has interviewed the rapper and producer multiple times over his career, including the pair’s famous 2019 chat at West’s Wyoming ranch.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Lowe said he always “looks forward” to his chats with West because they inspire him to do better with his own work as he learns more about himself, which he thinks is key to West’s greatness.

“At various times in our journey in life, he will decide there’s a conversation for us to have, and whenever he does, not only do I look forward to immensely, I also learn about my process,” Lowe said.

He continued: “I always walk away from every conversation with Ye feeling inspired to work on what I’m working on in a deeper way. That’s why so many people respond to his creative process and the way the he creates.

“He’s one of the greatest creatives of all time, because he really does continually open the door of what’s possible for others.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lowe teased that Billie Eilish‘s new music will be “absolutely stunning” but refused to comment at length about Lorde’s upcoming comeback album because he wants her music to speak for itself.

“The Billie Eilish music is sounding absolutely stunning,” he said. “And I’ll leave it at that.

“I don’t want you thinking: ‘He doesn’t like the Lorde music!’ But I don’t want to say something about someone’s music who I really like – I really like Ella, and it’s taken a long time for her music to come back, and she’s taken her time.”

He added: “So I just want to give her time to introduce her narrative the way she wants. But I have zero doubt in my mind that her new music is going to be spectacular.”

Earlier this month, Kanye West‘s manager has appeared to hint that the rapper is currently working on a new album titled ‘WestDayEver’.

The follow-up record to October 2019’s ‘Jesus Is King’ has been in the works for some time, with West’s much-anticipated ‘Donda’ album failing to materialise as promised back in July 2020.