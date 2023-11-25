Zara Larsson announces festive EP ‘Honor The Light’

Zara Larsson has announced details of her holiday-themed EP ‘Honor The Light’.

The EP will contain six tracks, and will drop next Friday (December 1) via Sommer House/Epic Records. Larsson gave us a hint of the EP yesterday (November 24), sharing the moody ‘Memory Lane’ and the sombre ‘Winter Song’. Take a listen below:

Larsson recently announced her new album ‘Venus’, which is scheduled for February 9, 2024 via Sommer House/Black Butter/Sony (presave/preorder here). So far, the singer has released three songs from the record: David Guetta collaboration ‘On My Love’, ‘Can’t Tame Her‘ and ‘End Of Time‘.

The singer has teased the album by calling it “a little harder”: “The drums are a little harder, the vocals are vocalling a little bit more. I would just say I’ve been taking it up a notch, which is hopefully what I would like to do for every album, just step it up; but this one is really fucking good.”

She will also go on the Venus Tour, which will reach the UK and Ireland in February. Check out the dates so far below and get your tickets here:

FEBRUARY

16 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

17 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

18 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – Roundhouse, London

JUNE

21 – Fairview Park, Dublin

Check out the tracklist for ‘Honor The Light’ below:

1. ‘Memory Lane’

2. ‘Winter Song’

3. ‘Silent Night’

4. ‘Light A Candle’

5. ‘Tänd Ett Ljus’

6. ‘Sankta Lucia’

NME spoke to the Swedish popstar in July to discuss her upcoming album. The singer revealed that the album “is a bit more dynamic”.

“There’s songs with a hard-hitting bass, like club bangers, but also songs that are just piano and a vocal track,” she said. “So I think it’s a little bit more daring in not being one thing, which is honestly very me. I think it’s personal and relatable, and I wouldn’t say it’s a concept album at all.”

She also spoke about her decision to buy her own back catalogue, saying: “It’s so weird that artists aren’t in control of their music. Even getting signed to a label is [essentially like saying], ‘Well, I guess I don’t own the songs that I’m creating.’ But now I’m housing them at my own record label and I can do whatever I want with them… ‘Lush Life’, for example – I didn’t write it, but it’s still one of the biggest songs in my career and such a part of who I am as an artist. So it’s really nice to have that [ownership of it].”