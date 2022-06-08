Zara Larsson announces own record label and back catalogue acquisition

Zara Larsson has announced details of her new record label, Sommer House.

In addition to the new label, Larsson has also taken control of her entire recording catalogue in an agreement made with TEN Music Group CEO Ola Håkansson, which originally signed her.

“I really want to say thank you to Ola and everyone at TEN for giving me the opportunity to break out as an artist and helping me start my career,” Larsson said of the deal.

Advertisement

“You are now also making something happen that is so, so rare for a woman in the music industry – the capability to own my own catalogue. With that it makes perfect sense that I would start my own record company. I very much look forward to my future and to a continued collaboration with Sony as well.”

Sommer House will be licensed through Epic USA and distributed by Sony Sweden for all of Larsson’s forthcoming releases.

Håkansson added: “This is a natural and exciting development in Zara’s continuing music career. We have worked together for more than 10 fantastic, eventful years and Zara is, despite her young age, an established and respected international artist with extensive experience of the international music scene today.”

Larsson recently released a brand new version of ABBA‘s ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’, which was recorded for the Spotify Singles series. The cover arrived just after the premiere of the band’s ambitious new ABBA Voyage show in London.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet of the event, Larsson admitted being a little starstruck to have pop royalty nearby.

Advertisement

“They were like, ‘Oh, can you believe the Swedish Royal Family is here?’ and I was like, ‘I know, ABBA are right there’,” she said. “They were like, ‘No, the actual Royal Family will be here’.”

Having previously told fans that she was back in the studio working on her fourth album, Larsson also gave an update to say that the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Poster Girl’ was “half done, if not more”.

“It goes back and forth,” she said. “Some days I wake up and I feel like I’m done, I’m finished and I love everything, then other days not. I guess that’s the life of being an artist. I feel really good about this one. It’s going to come out in the beginning of next year. We’re not waiting four more years between an album.”