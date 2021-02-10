Zara Larsson shares tracklist for second album, ‘Poster Girl’

Zara Larsson has shared the tracklist for her upcoming second album, ‘Poster Girl’ – see it below.

The record, which follows the Swedish pop star’s 2017 album ‘So Good’, is set to land on March 5 via Black Butter.

Last month, Larsson shared the album’s artwork, which followed her recent single ‘Talk About Love’, a collaboration with Young Thug.

“‘Talk About Love’ is about that phase before two people work out what they are to one another,” Larsson explained of the new track.

“That specific window is so beautiful and fragile, as soon as you start asking ‘are we doing this?’ or ‘how do *you* feel?’, for some people that ruins the magic. ‘Talk About Love’ is savouring that moment before you have to decide.”

‘Talk About Love’ follows Larsson’s 2020 single ‘Love Me Land’ and BTS collaboration ‘A Brand New Day’.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (February 9), Larsson shared the ‘Poster Girl’ tracklist. “Ok boom track list out!!!” she wrote. “What track are you claiming? Going live in a few hours on IG, check in”

‘Poster Girl’ tracklist:

01. ‘Love Me Land’

02. ‘Talk About Love’ (Feat. Young Thug)

03. ‘Need Someone’

04. ‘Right Here’

05. ‘Wow’

06. ‘Poster Girl’

07. ‘I Need Love’

08. ‘Look What You’ve Done’

09. ‘Ruin My Life’

10. ‘Stick With You’

11. ‘FFF’

12. ‘What Happens Here’

In a recent NME interview, Larsson and her collaborator MNEK discussed their hit single ‘Never Forget You’. “After we wrote ‘Never Forget You’, I was just like, ‘this shit’s easy’” Larsson joked of their time writing together. “I couldn’t have asked for a better first session!”

“It worked out so well,” she added of the final product. “I think we both just add our own different flavour to it, and together it sounds so nice, as obviously we have very different voices. Them coming together, it’s so soothing to my ears.”

Watch the pair’s full interview below:

