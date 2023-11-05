Zayn Malik is writing music for animated movie ’10 Lives’

Zayn Malik is reportedly writing new music for the upcoming animated movie 10 Lives.

According to Variety, Malik is serving as the film’s executive music producer, and will oversee the film’s musical direction. He will write music for 10 Lives alongside his next studio album with Mercury Records.

The film will centre around a spoilt cat who literally has nine lives – and takes them all for granted. When he loses his ninth, he begs for once more chance to show he’s learned from his mistakes. Once this wish is granted, however, there will be some hidden technicalities.

Malik will also record a duet with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who will also appear in the film. Other actors slated to appear include Bill Nighy, Mo Gilligan, Sophie Okonedo, Dylan Llewellyn and Jeremy Swift.

Malik told Variety: “I always enjoy my time in the studio creating from my perspective. While creating music for ’10 Lives,’ I was able to immerse myself in a narrative that I hadn’t dictated and able to bring the characters’ emotions into the music rather than my own. I really enjoyed writing specifically to bring them all to life.

“It’s a film that’s not only fun to watch but has a very beautiful sentiment for people of all ages. I hope people love it, and the music we created really connects and transports them deeper into the ’10 Lives’ world.”

Casting directors and music supervisors Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross also said: “We always love bringing the worlds of film and music together and could not be more excited that we got to do this with Zayn on ‘10 Lives.’ A great film and a great song come from the same place. Combining his songwriting, acting and vocal skills, Zayn brought joy, emotion, and depth to the film while connecting and highlighting all of its important themes. This is Zayn at his absolute best.”

Malik last released music with his latest single ‘Love Like This‘. Released last June, the sultry song has been released in anticipation of a forthcoming record.

“I’m working on my new album currently that is coming soon, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next,” the musician said.