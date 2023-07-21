Listen to Zayn Malik’s romantic comeback single, ‘Love Like This’

Zayn Malik has dropped his first single in two years with ‘Love Like This’. Check out the music video below.

The Bradford-born singer and former One Direction member hasn’t released music since 2021 with his third studio album ‘Nobody Is Listening’. Over the last two weeks, he has been teasing his comeback after wiping his Instagram feed.

Now, Zayn has dropped his highly-anticipated single ‘Love like This’ – fusing pop with liquid drum’n’bass to make a sultry ode to being in love. In the Ivanna Borin and Frank Borin-directed music video, scenes cut between Zayn pursuing a love interest and him riding a motorcycle.

“‘Love Like This’ is a summer tune I’m very proud of and excited for the world to hear,” the platinum-selling artist explained. “I’m working on my new album currently that is coming soon, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next.”

The single serves as Zayn’s debut single under Island Records after signing with the label last month. Talking about the new venture, Mercury Records president Tyler Arnold said: “As soon as Zayn and I met, I knew we had to work together.

“I knew we at Island had to do everything we could to be involved. This is Zayn on top of his game and this next chapter is going to take him to the next level… We are so excited for the world to hear what’s coming!”

Sources have told Billboard that Malik’s upcoming music will sound different from previous tracks like ‘Pillowtalk’ and his 2017 Taylor Swift duet ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.

Malik recently spoke his departure from One Direction, saying that “there was a lot of politics going on, certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn’t want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening.”

He continued: “There were obviously underlying issues. Like within our friendships, too. We’ve been together every day for five years, and we got sick of each other, if I’m being completely honest. So we were close.”

Last year, in honour of Jimi Hendrix‘s 80th birthday, the singer released a cover of the guitar hero’s 1981 track ‘Angel’. Hendrix’s estate later told Billboard: “We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”