Zee Avi, Insomniacks and more to perform for Live4Malaysia virtual fundraiser concerts

Live Nation Malaysia has announced a series of virtual concerts to raise funds for citizens affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The concert promoter took to social media on Saturday (August 14) to announce the concerts, which will feature indie pop singer-songwriter Zee Avi, veteran pop musician Zainal Abidin, singer-songwriter Muzza and pop rock outfit Insomniacks.

MUSIC HEALS. LEND A HAND. Enjoy great music from Malaysia’s very own @ZeeAvi @Muzza_Himself, #zainalabidin and @InsomniacksMY

while lending a hand this ‘Merdeka’ month to help #thehopebranch raise funds in aid of those in need. – 🎟️ https://t.co/Fn7dbvFlm5#Live4Malaysia pic.twitter.com/zsK8jRuFkb — Live Nation Malaysia (@livenationmy) August 14, 2021

Zee Avi’s concert is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (August 31) in conjunction with Malaysia’s Independence Day. Muzza – best known for his technical prowess on the guitar – will perform on September 4, while Zainal Abidin performs on September 11 and Insomniacks on September 16.

Each concert will stream from 8:45pm (Malaysia time) onwards, and will be available for viewing for 24 hours past its conclusion. Advanced tickets to individual performances are available for US$3.50, while day-of purchases will cost US$5.

Live Nation Malaysia has also announced a bundle package, through which viewers can stream all four concerts for just US$10. More information and tickets are available here.

A portion of the proceeds from the Live4Malaysia concert series will be given to The Hope Branch, an initiative that seeks to raise funds for Malaysian families impacted by the pandemic through the distribution of food, grocery and personal care packs. To date, the organisation has raised MYR503,796.

Yesterday, it was reported that Malaysia struck an all-time high record of daily cases at 22,242. This brings the national total to 1,466,512, per Channel NewsAsia.