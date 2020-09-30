Zendaya is in talks to play The Ronettes’ Ronnie Spector in forthcoming biopic

Zendaya is reportedly in talks to play Ronnie Spector, frontwoman of iconic girl group The Ronettes, in a forthcoming biopic produced by A24 and New Regency.

Originally reported by Deadline, the production companies have secured Spector’s life rights as well as the rights to her autobiography Be My Baby, named after The Ronettes’ 1963 hit co-written with Vince Waldron.

Spector has signed on as the film’s executive producer, alongside her manager Jonathan Greenfield and Zendaya herself. Spector personally picked Zendaya for the role.

Advertisement

The film, which is yet to be titled, will reportedly focus on the early stages of Spector’s career, centred around the formation of The Ronettes with Spector’s sister Estelle Bennett and their cousin Nedra Talley. They signed to Philles Records in 1963, owned by Phil Spector who Ronnie would later marry and then divorce. Ronnie then would famously fight for her rights to the music of The Ronettes in the divorce proceedings.

Four years later, Ronnie and the other members of The Ronettes would be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

This news comes shortly after Zendaya made history as the youngest ever winner of the ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ award at the Emmys for her role in HBO’s Euphoria.

Zendaya also recently filmed an entire movie in lockdown alongside John David Washington, titled Malcome & Marie.