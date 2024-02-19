Zico apologises for popularising TikTok dance challenges in K-pop

South Korean rapper Zico has apologised to K-pop idols for helping to popularise TikTok dance challenges in the industry.

Zico recently guest starred on an episode of MBC TV show Point of Omniscient Interference, a where he discussed the popularity of his 2020 hit single ‘Any Song’, per South Korean news outlet News1. Notably, the singer had used a TikTok dance to promote the song, called the ‘Any Song’ challenge, which later went viral on the platform.

Since the success of ‘Any Song’, most K-pop idol and acts create dance challenges whenever they release new music. While on the show, Zico took the opportunity to apologise to his peers for causing these “mandatory” challenges, which idols often film while waiting backstage at local music shows.

“I’ve been getting some criticism lately,” Zico said. “It’s because [TikTok dance] challenges have become a mandatory part of promotional activities.” He went on to explain that prior to his success with dance challenges, K-pop idols would typically use their time in the waiting rooms to rest or practice.

“But now, they have to meet up with fellow artists to film challenges,” the rapper pointed out. “Every artist has to learn each other’s choreography [in order to film them]. I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for that.”

