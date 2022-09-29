Zild announces upcoming third album, ‘Medisina’

Zild Benitez has announced details about his upcoming third album.

On Twitter, the IV of Spades frontman unveiled the album’s title as ‘Medisina’, alongside the record’s moody cover. The Filipino artist also revealed the album’s release date as slated for October 28.

Earlier this month, the indie rock singer dropped a cinematic music video for the single ‘Duwag’, which followed August’s ‘Isang Anghel’. Both tracks will be included on the upcoming record.

‘Medisina’ marks Benitez’s first full-length release on Island Records Philippines, which he signed to earlier in August. Benitez’s previous work includes his 2020 debut ‘Homework Machine’ and his 2021 follow up, ‘Huminga’.

In particular, ‘Huminga’ was also nominated for Album of the Year at the upcoming AWIT Awards, in a category that includes entries by SB19, Zack Tabudlo, Thyro Alfaro, and Ben&Ben. Benitez is also competing in the Best Music Video category with ‘Lunod’, his collaboration with Ben&Ben and Juan Karlos.

Recently in May, Benitez shared a politically scathing demo titled ‘Dekada ‘70’’, an affront against misguided “nostalgia” born in the wake of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr’s election as president. The IV of Spades frontman joined an outpour of musicians who reacted against Marcos’ landslide win, which included Kiana V, The Itchyworms, and Eraserheads’ Ely Buendia.