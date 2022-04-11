Zild Benitez announces ‘Huminga’ anniversary concert featuring SHNTI and more

Filipino singer-songwriter Zild Benitez has announced a special concert to celebrate the first anniversary of his sophomore solo album, ‘Huminga’.

The concert – announced on Sunday (April 10) – is set to take place on Saturday, April 23 at Simon’s Place Bar & Resto in Quezon City. The concert will feature performances from the likes of SHNTI, Half/Figurd, Polar Lows, Hey June and Formerly Maryknoll.

A limited number of tickets will be made available only at the concert venue on the day of the show at PHP350. Entry will only be permitted to patrons with a vaccination card and valid ID.

‘Huminga’ was first released on streaming platforms on April 8 last year, just six months after Zild released his 2020 debut album ‘Homework Machine’. ‘Huminga’ features the singles ‘Kyusi’, ‘Apat’ and ‘Bungantulog’. ‘Huminga’ clinched the fourth spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list.

In an interview with NME, the IV of Spades bassist spoke on the change of musical direction from his 8-bit-influenced solo debut album: “I overdid the 8-bit thing for ‘Homework Machine’. I think I was too afraid of using organic instruments because I knew it would just be compared to IVOS.”

In February, Zild announced that ‘Huminga’ will be released on CD for the first time. The limited-edition physical album will come with a 26-page booklet of photos by Shaira Luna, designed by director Daniel Aguilar and illustrated by Sean Eloid Dominguez.

The lineup for Zild’s ‘Huminga’ anniversary concert is:

Zild

SHNTI

Half/Figurd

Polar Lows

Hey June

Formerly Maryknoll