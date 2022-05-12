Zild Benitez blasts “nostalgia” on new demo ‘Dekada ‘70’ in wake of Bongbong Marcos win

In the wake of the 2022 Philippines general election, Zild Benitez has released a new demo titled ‘Dekada ‘70’ that blasts misguided “nostalgia”.

The IV Of Spades member released the solo demo on his YouTube page on May 11. The title of the synth-pop tune refers to the decade of the 1970s, which in the Philippines was defined by martial law instituted by its then-president Ferdinand Marcos – the father of the Philippines’ incoming president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

‘Dekada ‘70’ features scathing lyrics like “heto ba ang nostalgia na inyong inaasam / halina’t balikan / nakikita mo ba ‘yan, dahas ang paraan” – “Is this the nostalgia that you’re yearning for? / Well, then let’s revisit it / See for yourself, violence is the way”.

Benitez then paints a stark portrait of that “violent” era: “di ka niyan Pagbibigyan / huhulihin ka agad wala ka ng palag / deretso ka doon abo sa garapon” – “They won’t give you a chance / imprisoned immediately, you can’t resist, you’ll head straight there / and turn into ashes inside a jar.”

On the hook, Benitez sings: “umiikot / lang ang panahon / ang bagong dekada ’70” –

“History repeats itself, we’re now reliving the ’70s“.

Listen to the ‘Dekada ‘70’ demo below.

‘Dekada ’70’ lands in the wake of the Philippine general election, which Bongbong Marcos and his running mate Sara Duterte have won in a landslide victory.

Bongbong is the son of Ferdinand Marcos, president of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986. In 1972, Marcos instituted martial law, a nine-year period of military rule marked by widespread human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Numerous political analysts have commented on the “nostalgia” for the Marcos Sr. era that has fuelled Bongbong’s presidential campaign and eventual election victory. ‘Dekada ’70’ responds to a common pro-Marcos narrative that his regime was a “golden age” for the Philippines, with Benitez singing: “bakit ba / sinasabi na / mas maigi daw noon / mayaman ang buo” – “Why do they keep saying that it was better back in the day / Everyone was rich and fulfilled“.

Benitez was among several Filipino artists who took to social media to express their dismay at the results of the election. In response to quips about Filipinos leaving the country should Bongbong Marcos become president, he tweeted on May 9: “No one will leave the Philippines; we’ll meet on the streets”.

walang aalis ng pinas magkita kita tayo sa kalsada — zild (@zildbenitez) May 9, 2022

Marcos’ main opponent in the election, current Vice President Leni Robredo, had garnered the public support of a number of prominent Filipino artists in the lead up to the election, including Ely Buendia, Nadine Lustre, Ebe Dancel, Ben&Ben, Rivermaya, Gloc-9, Juan Karlos, Moira dela Torre, Sam Concepcion, Noel Cabangon and more.