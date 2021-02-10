Zild Benitez shares lovesick music video for new single ‘Kyusi’

Zild Benitez is back with another new solo single, ‘Kyusi’, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The song, whose title refers to the nickname of his hometown of Quezon City, was released onto streaming platforms at midnight. Its homespun music video premiered at 5pm today.

In the clip, which was shot in isolation, Zild wanders around an empty house as he thinks about the girl he’s in love with, eventually holding an empty dress over his arm while he imagines dancing with her.

Throughout the video, he tries to distract himself from thinking about her by reading books and riding scooters. Watch it below.

“‘Kyusi’ is a song that reminisces my 18-year-old self experiencing love in a simpler and innocent way,” Benitez said in a press statement. “It’s a song that I wrestled with if I should tell specific stories or hide in metaphors once again. I think ‘Kyusi’ captures the emotion of going back to a memory that I will never experience again.”

He revealed that he had written and recorded the track at home, and that his collaborators were subjected to swab tests for COVID-19 prior to the track’s recording.

Benitez also commented on the track’s instrumentals, explaining that they relied on “organic” instruments instead of electronic ones: “We refrained from using electronic/synthesizer instruments and used more organic instruments like nylon guitar, 12 strings guitar, glockenspiel etc.”

‘Kyusi’ marks the latest material from the IV Of Spades member, who put out 2020’s ‘Homework Machine’, which landed at No. 2 of NME’s best Asian albums of the year. Following its release, Benitez capped off the year with two singles – ‘Luha Ng Lupa’ and ‘Ibang Planeta’.

He also shared acoustic versions of selected tracks from his debut solo album, including ‘Iiwanan ng Lahat’, ‘Dilim’ and ‘Dila’. The acoustic performances, Zild said, were released as a way for fans to listen to the tracks “like how I wrote them”.