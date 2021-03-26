Zild Benitez shares tracklist for sophomore album ‘Huminga’

Zild Benitez has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming solo album ‘Huminga’.

Previously released tracks ‘Kyusi’, ‘Apat’ and ‘Bungantulog’ will be joined by seven other songs on the record, according to the tracklist the IV of Spades member shared on Thursday (March 25).

The album will be released on April 8. “this body of work represents me more than my previous one,” Zild said on Instagram, referring to his first solo album, 2020’s ‘Homework Machine’.

Fans have noted the inclusion of a song titled ‘Glyndel’, which is the middle name of singer-songwriter Shanne Dandan, to whom he’s been romantically linked in the past.

Dandan shared the tracklist on Twitter, commenting, “track 8 is mine”.

track 8 is mine 🐤 https://t.co/yAE7RzhC0s — Shanne Dandan (@dandanshanne) March 25, 2021

Benitez initially broke the news of the upcoming record on March 12. The album will arrive less than a year after he launched his debut solo album ‘Homework Machine’, which landed at No. 2 of NME’s list of the best Asian albums of 2020.

The tracklist for ‘Huminga’ also comes a week after Zild launched the album’s third single ‘Bungantulog’, which came with a bucolic music video of him riding on horseback. On Twitter, Zild called it one of his favourite songs on the album.

The tracklist for Zild Benitez’s ‘Huminga’ is:

1. ‘Huminga’

2. ‘Apat’

3. ‘Bugantulog’

4. ‘Paalam Mahal’

5. ‘Kyusi’

6. ‘Hari’

7. ‘A Love Song’

8. ‘Glyndel’

9. ‘Wala Nang Kumakatok’

10. ‘Hele’