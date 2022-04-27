Zild Benitez to perform for new concert series ‘Live At The Garden’ this May

IV Of Spades frontman Zild Benitez is set to perform in the new concert series ‘Live At The Garden’.

Organised by local shopping mall Ayala Malls Manila Bay, the showcase will be staged on Sunday, May 1 at 6pm at the shopping mall’s central garden. Singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario will join the show as the opening act.

This is the second leg of ‘Live At The Garden’, following Zack Tabudlo’s performance on April 24 with pop rock band Over October. The series will continue with indie-pop duo Leanne & Naara with Basically Saturday Night on May 8. SUD and Lola Amour will culminate the event with their performance on May 14.

The ‘Live at the Garden’ performance will be Zild’s second live gig of the year. It follows his ‘Huminga’ anniversary concert on April 23, which featured performances by SHNTI, Half/Figurd, Polar Lows, Hey June and Formerly Maryknoll.

His sophomore album, which was part of NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021, got a limited CD release currently available at The Grey Market Records.

Meanwhile, Necesario opened the year with the release of her new EP ‘Obra’ last March. It carries five tracks, including the previously released single ‘Gabi’ and her joint effort with husband Jem Cubil called ‘Una’.