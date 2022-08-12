Zild Benitez wears his emo influences on his sleeves in the music video for new single ‘Isang Anghel’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zild has released a music video that taps into the aesthetic of his emo influences and inspirations growing up for his new single, ‘Isang Anghel’.

Released on August 11, the single was teased a week prior on August 5 by the IV Of Spades member with an announcement graphic made to look like a Friendster page customised with a black-and-red theme and cute graphics. The music video for ‘Isang Anghel’ leans further into the vibe as Zild decks himself out in full Pete Wentz regalia, with eyeliner, hand socks, crazy styled hair and black apparel with skeletons on it.

The single is also Zild’s first under Island Records Philippines.

Watch the music video for ‘Isang Anghel’ below.

‘Isang Anghel’ is also the first single from Zild’s upcoming third album, which has not been given a name or release date at the time of writing. The singer released his sophomore album ‘Huminga’ on streaming platforms in April 2021, just six months after releasing his 2020 debut album ‘Homework Machine’.

Zild recently made headlines with a new demo titled ‘Dekada ‘70’ that blasts misguided “nostalgia” in the wake of the 2022 Philippines general election earlier this year in May. The title of the synth-pop tune refers to the decade of the 1970s, which in the Philippines was defined by martial law instituted by its then-president Ferdinand Marcos – the father of the Philippines’ president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Zild was among several Filipino artists who took to social media to express their dismay at the results of the election. In response to quips about Filipinos leaving the country should Bongbong Marcos become president, he tweeted on May 9: “No one will leave the Philippines; we’ll meet on the streets”.

Zild was nominated for the Best Album By An Asian Artist and Best Solo Act From Asia awards at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Subsonic Eye were the eventual winners of the former with ‘Nature Of Things’, while Thai artist Pyra clinched the latter title.

‘Huminga’ was also named as one of NME’s 25 Best Asian Albums of 2021, with writer Aldus Santos praising his work as the “new sound of young indie confessionalism”