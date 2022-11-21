Watch Zild perform ‘Dekada ‘70’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino singer-songwriter Zild has released his performance of ‘Dekada ‘70’ off his latest album ‘Medisina’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

Posted onto Wish 107.5’s Official YouTube page on Saturday (November 19), the clip sees Zild and his four-piece backing band playing a spirited rendition of the politically-charged track from the brightly-lit bus at night, as a handful of onlookers watch the performance from outside.

Watch Zild’s performance of ‘Dekada ‘70’ from the Wish Bus below.

‘Medisina’ is Zild’s third album within the last three years, and was released in October following the preview singles ‘Isang Anghel’, ‘Duwag’, and ‘Duda’. The prolific artist celebrated the full-length’s launch with a flashy Halloween party entitled ‘Gabi Ng Paniki’, which also featured performances from fellow Manila-based acts ena mori, One Click Straight, The Buildings, and Barbie’s Cradle. Read NME’s coverage of the event here.

Speaking to NME’s Khyne Palumar on ‘Dekada ‘70’, the songwriter highlighted its conceptualisation as an accessible exploration of political themes, stating: “It’s a sensitive topic that I feel I can only talk about through music, especially with people who don’t share the same beliefs. People don’t want to be preached to, so if there’s a way to keep things light, it’s maybe better to go, ‘here’s vanilla ice cream’.”

Zild began his music career as the bassist and frontman of celebrated indie pop band IV Of Spades, which also feature guitarist Blaster Silonga and drummer Badjao de Castro. Their debut album ‘CLAPCLAPCLAP!’ was released in 2019, which included future viral hit ‘Come Inside Of My Heart’.

Following the announcement of a hiatus, Zild released his bedroom pop-inflected solo debut ‘Homework Machine’, which was later highlighted as NME’s second-best album of 2020. His sophomore album ‘Huminga’ was released the following year in April, and was also highlighted as one of NME’s best albums of 2021.