Zild splits a cab ride home with strangers in ‘Duwag’ music video

Filipino indie rock singer Zild has dropped the music video for his latest single, ‘Duwag’.

Released today (16 September) at midnight, the moody clip features Wong Kar Wai-esque colour grading and sees the IV of Spades frontman singing the track on a travelling taxi as miscellaneous characters take turns to share the ride, including a burly man with tattoos, a clown, and a pair of middle-aged women – one of whom was played by the artist’s own mother.

Watch the music video below:

‘Duwag’ (‘Coward’) is Zild’s second single of 2022, following the release of ‘Isang Anghel’ in August. Both singles are slated to appear on the singer-songwriter’s upcoming third album, which will be his first full-length release since being signed with Island Records Philippines. Both singles follow an emo-influenced aesthetic, which was established when the artist first teased his new album cycle with an announcement graphic which resembled a teenager’s mid-2000s Friendster page, complete with a moody, black-and-red colour template, and cheesy graphics.

In response to the outcome of the Philippine general election in May, Zild released a demo entitled ‘Dekada ‘70’, which criticised “misguided nostalgia” among supporters of Ferdinand Marcos, the ruling Philippine president during the decade referenced in the track’s title, and the father of the then-incoming Philippine president, Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Prior to his 2022 releases, the prolific IV of Spades member has released two albums in his almost three years as a solo act – his 2020 debut ‘Homework Machine’ and its 2021 follow up, ‘Huminga’. As of 2020, IV of Spades are currently on a hiatus, following the release of two singles that year, ‘Ang Pinagmulan’ and ‘Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)’. Each of the band’s members have since embarked on their own solo or side projects, including guitarist Blaster Silonga, who released his first solo single of 2022 in August, ‘Nararararamdaman’.