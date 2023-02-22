Zild, Fern., and more join ena mori’s fundraiser gig for SXSW 2023

Filipino artists Zild, Fern., and more join ena mori this Sunday (February 26) at a stripped down, acoustic gig — the latest in the Filipino-Japanese musician’s fundraising efforts to help her get to South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.

In an Instagram post published yesterday (February 21), mori wrote, “I will be selling many trinkets of items I have accumulated throughout the years accompanied by live performances by ZILD, FERN, SULO, and ZSARIS!”. The performance will take place at NOOK, Molito Alabang, with the sale opening at 11 AM and the live sets at 7 PM. ena mori and her supporting acts will perform stripped down and acoustic versions of their songs. Entrance to the event is pay-what-you-can.

ena mori first announced her fundraising effort last January, writing that “It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be invited to the conference. However, since there is a lot of great exposure, most of the expenses have to be covered by artists. With the effect of [the] pandemic and the gas shortage, the cost of travel has increased more than ever before, and that is why we would like to humbly ask for your help and support in making this a reality!”

Since then, Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia has opened an auction for the shirt he wore during the Eraserheads’ reunion last December. The starting bid is set at P50,000.

ena mori topped NME’s best Asian albums of 2022 with her debut record, ‘DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE!’. Khyne Palumar wrote, “With its big feelings, avant-garde vocal stylings and an eclectic soundscape spiked with rip-roaring dancey rhythms, ena mori’s debut LP ‘Don’t Blame The Wild One!’ is nothing short of exhilarating.”