Zild, JRLDM, SB19, BINI and more nominated for the Philippines’ AWIT Awards

The Philippine Association of the Record Industry’s (PARI) 35th annual AWIT Awards has announced its complete list of nominees, with BINI, JRLDM, Zild, Ben&Ben and more up for awards.
The nominees were announced at the AWIT Awards Nominee Fest held on September 23, featuring performances from BGYO, Kanishia Santos, Nameless Kids, Ace Banzuelo and more. Among some of the notable nominations see Zack Tabudlo‘s ‘Habang Buhay’ and Leanne & Nara‘s ‘Anticipation’ going up against Ben&Ben and SB19‘s collaborative release ‘Mapa (Band Version)’ for the Record of the Year, as well as a battle between JRLDM and Gloc-9‘s collaborative single ‘Lagi Na Lang’, Shanti Dope, Pino G and Jobe Nkemakolam’s ‘Kaw’ and Shockra’s ‘Operation 10-90’ for Best Rap/Hip Hop Recording.
While the majority of the awards will be decided by the pool of judges, public voting is open until November 11 for the categories of Breakthrough Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Group Artist, and Favorite Song. Fans can submit their votes for the People’s Voice categories here.
The date for the awards ceremony has yet to be revealed.
First established in 1969, the AWIT Awards were discontinued in 1972 before being revived over a decade later in 1988, with the 1988 ceremony now acknowledged as the official first AWIT Awards in the lineage. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the awards were not held in-person due to the pandemic, making this the first live award show since.
Winners of previous AWIT Awards include The Itchyworms, Moira dela Torre, Leanne & Nara, SB19, IV of Spades, KZ Tandingan and more.
Nominees for some of the major awards announced include:
Best Global Recording
SB19 – ‘What?’
Young Cocoa – ‘Zesto’
Fern. – ‘Baby Rye’
Keiko Necesario ft. Jem Cubil – ‘Una’
Nicole Asensio — “See Through”
Best Music Video
BINI – ‘Born To Win’
Maymay Entrata – ‘Amakabogera’
Jayda – ‘Toxic’
SB19 – ‘What?’
Ben&Ben, Zild, Juan Karlos – ‘Lunod’
Best Pop Recording
Sam Concepcion – ‘Diwata’
SB19 – ‘Bazinga’
Denise Julia – ‘Pity Ya’
December Avenue – ‘Isang Himala’
Zack Tabudlo – ‘Binibini’
Best Rap/Hip Hop Recording
Shockra – ‘Operation 10-90’
Astro, Zargon, Honcho, D Coy, Mike Kosa, Pricetagg, Layzie Fu – ‘Puso At Diskarte’
Shanti Dope, Skinny G – ‘Peekaboo!’
Abaddon ft. Flow G – ‘Pare’
Shanti Dope, Pino G, Jobe Nkemakolam – ‘Ikaw’
JRLDM ft. Gloc-9 – ‘Lagi Na Lang’
Best R&B Recording
Denise Julia – ‘Pity Ya’
Ner, Clien, Jom – ‘Paalam Na’
Because – ‘SMS’
Deny – ‘Like Me’
Leanne & Naara – ‘Anticipation’
Best Performance by Group Recording Artists
The Company – ‘Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita’
BGYO – ‘Kundiman’
SB19 – ‘Mapa’
Ben&Ben – ‘Upuan’
Leanne & Naara – ‘Anticipation’
Album of the Year
SB19 – ‘Pagsibol’
Zack Tabudlo – ‘Episode’
Ben&Ben – ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’
Thyro Alfaro – ‘Bagong Buhay Volume 1’
Zild – ‘Huminga’
Record of the Year
Angela Ken — “Ako Naman Muna”
Zack Tabudlo — “Habang Buhay”
Ben&Ben, SB19 — “Mapa (Band Version)”
Nobita — “Unang Sayaw”
Leanne & Naara — “Anticipation”