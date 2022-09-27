Zild, JRLDM, SB19, BINI and more nominated for the Philippines’ AWIT Awards

The Philippine Association of the Record Industry’s (PARI) 35th annual AWIT Awards has announced its complete list of nominees, with BINI, JRLDM, Zild, Ben&Ben and more up for awards.

The nominees were announced at the AWIT Awards Nominee Fest held on September 23, featuring performances from BGYO, Kanishia Santos, Nameless Kids, Ace Banzuelo and more. Among some of the notable nominations see Zack Tabudlo‘s ‘Habang Buhay’ and Leanne & Nara‘s ‘Anticipation’ going up against Ben&Ben and SB19‘s collaborative release ‘Mapa (Band Version)’ for the Record of the Year, as well as a battle between JRLDM and Gloc-9‘s collaborative single ‘Lagi Na Lang’, Shanti Dope, Pino G and Jobe Nkemakolam’s ‘Kaw’ and Shockra’s ‘Operation 10-90’ for Best Rap/Hip Hop Recording.

While the majority of the awards will be decided by the pool of judges, public voting is open until November 11 for the categories of Breakthrough Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Group Artist, and Favorite Song. Fans can submit their votes for the People’s Voice categories here.

Advertisement

The date for the awards ceremony has yet to be revealed.

First established in 1969, the AWIT Awards were discontinued in 1972 before being revived over a decade later in 1988, with the 1988 ceremony now acknowledged as the official first AWIT Awards in the lineage. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the awards were not held in-person due to the pandemic, making this the first live award show since.

Winners of previous AWIT Awards include The Itchyworms, Moira dela Torre, Leanne & Nara, SB19, IV of Spades, KZ Tandingan and more.

Nominees for some of the major awards announced include:

Best Global Recording

SB19 – ‘What?’

Young Cocoa – ‘Zesto’

Fern. – ‘Baby Rye’

Keiko Necesario ft. Jem Cubil – ‘Una’

Nicole Asensio — “See Through”

Best Music Video

BINI – ‘Born To Win’

Maymay Entrata – ‘Amakabogera’

Jayda – ‘Toxic’

SB19 – ‘What?’

Ben&Ben, Zild, Juan Karlos – ‘Lunod’

Advertisement

Best Pop Recording

Sam Concepcion – ‘Diwata’

SB19 – ‘Bazinga’

Denise Julia – ‘Pity Ya’

December Avenue – ‘Isang Himala’

Zack Tabudlo – ‘Binibini’

Best Rap/Hip Hop Recording

Shockra – ‘Operation 10-90’

Astro, Zargon, Honcho, D Coy, Mike Kosa, Pricetagg, Layzie Fu – ‘Puso At Diskarte’

Shanti Dope, Skinny G – ‘Peekaboo!’

Abaddon ft. Flow G – ‘Pare’

Shanti Dope, Pino G, Jobe Nkemakolam – ‘Ikaw’

JRLDM ft. Gloc-9 – ‘Lagi Na Lang’

Best R&B Recording

Denise Julia – ‘Pity Ya’

Ner, Clien, Jom – ‘Paalam Na’

Because – ‘SMS’

Deny – ‘Like Me’

Leanne & Naara – ‘Anticipation’

Best Performance by Group Recording Artists

The Company – ‘Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita’

BGYO – ‘Kundiman’

SB19 – ‘Mapa’

Ben&Ben – ‘Upuan’

Leanne & Naara – ‘Anticipation’

Album of the Year

SB19 – ‘Pagsibol’

Zack Tabudlo – ‘Episode’

Ben&Ben – ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’

Thyro Alfaro – ‘Bagong Buhay Volume 1’

Zild – ‘Huminga’

Record of the Year

Angela Ken — “Ako Naman Muna”

Zack Tabudlo — “Habang Buhay”

Ben&Ben, SB19 — “Mapa (Band Version)”

Nobita — “Unang Sayaw”

Leanne & Naara — “Anticipation”