Zild, One Click Straight and more to play Venice Music Fest in Manila

Zild Benitez, One Click Straight and more are set to perform at Venice Music Fest in Metro Manila.

The inaugural one-day festival, presented by local shopping mall Mckinley Hill, will take place May 28, 5:30pm at Venice Piazza in Taguig City. Sibling duo Ysanygo and indie rock band Hey June! are on the line-up as well. An after-party set will follow the festival performances.

Passes to the showcase are available in exchange for a single or accumulated receipt worth PHP1,000 from any McKinley Hill West establishments from May 25 to May 28.

This is one of Benitez’s string of live engagements since his ‘Huminga’ anniversary concert in April. This month, he performed at the second instalment of live concert series Live At The Garden as well as the vinyl launch of his sophomore album.

Earlier this month, Benitez also released a pointed new demo on misguided “nostalgia” called ‘Dekada ‘70’ on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, One Click Straight have been releasing new music since the beginning of 2022, opening with the single ‘Lilo’ in February. They followed this up with the release of the live EP called ‘Live At The Den’ featuring renditions of their songs ‘Lilo’, ‘Wake Me Up’ and ‘Untitled 02’.