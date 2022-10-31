Zild releases music video for title track of new album ‘Medisina’

Zild has released the music video for the title track of his new album ‘Medisina’, which is out now on streaming platforms.

The music video for ‘Medisina’ was released on October 30 and sees a despondent Zild donning headphones as he listlessly makes his way through a city, becoming increasingly ragged as blood begins to pour down from his forehead. He eventually finds himself stumbling through a forest as melancholy, reverb-driven guitar riffs swell in the background, culminating in what appears to be a mental breakdown.

“Kailangan kita / Halika na nga / Medisina,” he wails: “I need you / Come on / Medicine.”

Watch the music video for ‘Medisina’ below.

The IV of Spades frontman is set to launch the album at ‘Gabi Ng Paniki’ Halloween Party at Whitespace Manila tonight (October 31), following a postponement from the original date of October 29 due to inclement weather conditions created by Typhoon Paeng. The gig will also feature guest performances from ena mori, One Click Straight and Megumi Acorda, as well as a one-night-only performance from Barbie’s Cradle.

Zild has also announced that a donation drive will be set up at the gig in support of those affected by the typhoon.

UPDATE for GABI NG PANIKI: HALLOWEEN PARTY + MEDISINA ALBUM LAUNCH new date!same venue!same time!same party!our… Posted by Zild on Saturday, October 29, 2022

Zild previously released the singles ‘Duda’, ‘Duwag’ and ‘Isang Anghel’ in the lead up to the album, which will be his first with Island Records Philippines after signing with the label earlier this year in August. His previous solo efforts include his debut album ‘Homework Machine’ and 2021’s ‘Huminga’ – the latter of which earned him Best Album By An Asian Artist and Best Solo Act From Asia nominations at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Both records would also be named on NME’s 25 best Asian albums list in their respective years of release.