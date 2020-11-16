Zild, Rico Blanco and more to perform for online fundraiser this month

Filipino artist management and record label Balcony Entertainment has announced a virtual fundraiser concert taking place on Friday, November 27.

READ MORE: All the livestreams by Asian artists and festivals to catch in 2020

The fundraiser, dubbed Balcony Entertainment Fundraiser, seeks to raise funds for numerous regions across the Philippines following last month’s super typhoon, Rolly and this month’s typhoon Ulysses.

The virtual concert was originally set to take place on November 13, but has since been rescheduled for November 27. The fund raised from the virtual concert will now be distributed across a number of different regions that were hit by the typhoon, instead of just the Bicol region, like it was initially intended for.

Advertisement

The virtual concert will be streamed from 8:30pm onwards via Balcony Entertainment’s Facebook and TikTok pages. The event will be free to view, and donations are encouraged.

we will be raising funds for more areas affected by the typhoons. click on link to be updated on the new date. https://t.co/rI5Xn0nOGG pic.twitter.com/B9ZuV9CHPi — Balcony Entertainment (@BalconyE) November 15, 2020

The Balcony Entertainment Fundraiser will feature every artist signed to Balcony Entertainment’s roster, such as IV Of Spades frontman Zild, singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, former Sugarfree frontman Ebe Dancel, pop singer Maris Racal and more.

Also set to perform are indie musician Raven Aviso, former R&B group Freestyle’s Top Suzara, pop-rock outfit The Good Times, singer Ashely Julianne, and pop-rock band Never The Strangers.

Super typhoon Rolly first hit the Philippines on October 26, less than a week after the country had been hit by another major typhoon Quinta. It resulted in harsh floods and power outages that has lasted days, property damage, and the death of at least 20 residents in Bicol alone according to a Rappler report.

Advertisement

Since then, the Philippines has been hit with another typhoon – Ulysses – which has amassed a toll of 67 deaths, 21 injured citizens, and 12 missing, per Rappler.