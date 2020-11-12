Zild, Rico Blanco and more to perform for online fundraiser this Friday

Filipino artist management and record label Balcony Entertainment has announced a virtual fundraiser concert taking place on Friday, November 13.

The fundraiser, dubbed Balcony For Bicol, seeks to raise funds for Bicol residents who were hit by last month’s super typhoon, Rolly. The virtual concert will be streamed from 8pm onwards via Balcony Entertainment’s Facebook and TikTok pages.

The event will be free to view, and donations are encouraged.

Balcony Entertainment presents #BalconyForBicol. A fundraising online concert to help our Bicolano kababayans get back on their feet ❤️ Please visit our events page for details: https://t.co/a42cprSESH pic.twitter.com/nmpFWqZ8IX — Balcony Entertainment (@BalconyE) November 10, 2020

Balcony For Bicol will feature every artist signed to Balcony Entertainment’s roster, such as IV Of Spades frontman Zild, singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, former Sugarfree frontman Ebe Dancel, pop singer Maris Racal and more.

Also set to perform are indie musician Raven Aviso, former R&B group Freestyle’s Top Suzara, pop-rock outfit The Good Times, singer Ashely Julianne, and pop-rock band Never The Strangers.

Super typhoon Rolly first hit the Philippines on October 26, less than a week after the country had been hit by another major typhoon Quinta. It resulted in harsh floods and power outages that has lasted days, property damage, and the death of at least 20 residents in Bicol alone according to a Rappler report.

A portion of the money raised from the Balcony For Bicol concert will also go towards rebuilding the country’s agriculture, which has reportedly sustained over P2billion in damages.