Zild to celebrate new album ‘Medisina’ with Halloween launch party ‘Gabi Ng Paniki’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zild Benitez will launch his new album ‘Medisina’ through the ‘Gabi Ng Paniki’ Halloween Party.

The artist shared the announcement today (October 4) on social media. Happening on October 29, 4pm at Whitespace Manila, the event will witness performances from Benitez along with guest artists Ena Mori, One Click Straight and Megumi Acorda. The show will also feature a one-night-only performance from Barbie’s Cradle.

Apart from the gig, there will also be an art exhibit as well as a freedom wall, where artists are invited to create on-the-spot works. Attendees are also encouraged to come in their “spooky selves” to win the Best Costume award. “Let’s make this the biggest Halloween costume party this 2022!” the 25-year-old singer wrote.

Tickets are now for sale for PHP300 via Indie Manila Live’s website.

In late September, the IV Of Spades frontman announced the arrival of his third album ‘Medisina’ – his first full-length project since he signed with his new label Island Records Philippines. It follows the release of his recent tracks ‘Duwag’ and ‘Isang Anghel’, which will both appear in the said record.

In 2020, Benitez put out his debut solo album ‘Homework Machine’, followed by the sophomore work ‘Huminga’ last year. Both records were part of NME’s 25 best Asian albums list in their respective year of release.