Zild’s ‘Huminga’ album to get limited CD release

Filipino singer-songwriter Zild will release his album ‘Huminga’ as a physical CD for the first time.

Released by Balcony Entertainment and independent record shop The Grey Market Records, the limited-edition physical album will come with a 26-page booklet of photos by Shaira Luna, designed by director Daniel Aguilar and illustrated by Sean Eloid Dominguez.

Interested parties can pick up a copy at PHP650 each by placing a pre-order through direct messages to The Grey Market Records social media channels on a first-come, first-served basis. The record shop has yet to announce the actual release date of the CD.

‘Huminga’ was first released on streaming platforms in April 2021, just six months after Zild released his 2020 debut album ‘Homework Machine’.

In an interview with NME, the IV of Spades bassist spoke on the change of musical direction from his 8-bit-influenced solo debut album: “I overdid the 8-bit thing for ‘Homework Machine’. I think I was too afraid of using organic instruments because I knew it would just be compared to IVOS.”

“This time around, I feel like I touched on experiences I haven’t tapped for material before: specific stories like experiencing love for the first time, growing apart from your friends, isolation.”

Zild was recently nominated for the Best Album By An Asian Artist and Best Solo Act From Asia awards at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Subsonic Eye were the eventual winners of the former with ‘Nature Of Things’, while Thai artist Pyra clinched the latter title.

‘Huminga’ was also named as one of NME’s 25 Best Asian Albums of 2021, with writer Aldus Santos praising his work as the “new sound of young indie confessionalism”.

Zild most recently won the Song Collaboration Of The Year award at the 7th annual Wish Music Awards held on February 6 for his contribution to the track ‘Lunod’ with Ben&Ben and Juan Karlos.