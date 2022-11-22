Youngtak, Zion.T and 2PM’s Jun.K to perform at ‘Saranghaeyo Indonesia 2022’ in Jakarta

Several South Korean artists are set to perform at Jakarta’s ‘Saranghaeyo Indonesia 2022’ festival in December.

On November 19, Indonesian concert promoters Mecima Pro revealed that South Korean soloists Zion.T and Youngtak would be performing at its upcoming ‘Saranghaeyo Indonesia 2022’ music festival in Jakarta at the Istora Senayan Jakarta on December 10.

The announcements came a day after the company shared an introduction video of 2PM member Jun.K, who shared that he would also be performing at the festival.

The three K-pop soloists join YG Entertainment boyband TREASURE, who were the first act to be unveiled for ‘Saranghaeyo Indonesia 2022’ back in October. According to the concert promoters, there are more artists to be announced on the lineup in the coming weeks.

Tickets to the festival are now available to both Mecimapro members and the general public via their website here. There are five ticket categories available, with prices ranging from IDR1,250,000 to IDR2,950,000, excluding ticket processing fees. Concertgoers should note that all categories are free seating.

Another upcoming music festival in Jakarta involving K-pop artists is Asian-American label 88rising’s Head in the Clouds festival, which will take place over two days on December 3 and 4. The lineup includes soloists Chung Ha, Zico, Jackson Wang and BIBI, along with former DAY6 member eaJ and girl group (G)I-DLE.

Other K-pop acts set to perform in Jakarta on their respective tours this December include EVERGLOW, SEVENTEEN and the DPR crew comprising DPR IAN, DPR Live and DPR CREAM. Check out more upcoming K-pop concerts in Southeast Asia here.