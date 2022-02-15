Zoë Kravitz is making “vulnerable” new music with Jack Antonoff

Zoë Kravitz has given an update on the “vulnerable” new solo music she’s making with Jack Antonoff.

The actress and musician previously told AnOther magazine back in October that she’d been recording with Antonoff “for a couple of years, on and off”.

Speaking in a new interview with Elle, Kravitz has now spoken further about working with the Bleachers musician at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

“It feels vulnerable, and it’s a little scary, but making music makes me happy,” Kravitz said about the project. Elle notes that the forthcoming music “explores love and loss, among other themes she’s still discovering”.

Kravitz told AnOther last year that Antonoff is “a fantastic producer – he’s so good at really tapping into who he’s working with and not making it about him”.

“Some producers want to make it about … like, ‘I’m going to put my sound on you’. It’s what I experienced with my band,” she explained. “But for him to want to help me realise what I’m hearing in my head has been a really wonderful experience and very therapeutic.

“I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between. It’s personal. It’s about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end.”

Kravitz added: “It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you.”

Elsewhere in the Elle interview, Kravitz criticised the 2020 decision to cancel the TV adaptation of High Fidelity.

Kravitz will next star as Selina Kyle / Catwoman in The Batman, which is set for release on March 4.