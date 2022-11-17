Zoë Kravitz says Taylor Swift was “very important part” of her quarantine bubble in London

Zoë Kravitz has shared that Taylor Swift was part of her “pod” when they were in London during the COVID pandemic.

The actor said in a new interview that Swift was spending lockdown with her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the same time that she was filming in London for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

“She was my pod,” Kravitz recalled to GQ Magazine. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

The ‘Anti-Hero‘ singer also shared some words with the magazine about the actor, writing via email: “Zoë’s sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend.

“She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is.”

The pair would also go on to become collaborators, with Kravitz being credited with co-writing ‘Lavender Haze’ and ‘Karma’ from Swift’s new album ‘Midnights‘.

Swift recently achieved her 11th US Number one with ‘Midnights’, marking the biggest week for any album in almost seven years.

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’, NME described the album as “shimmering return to pure pop”, adding: “The pop titan’s tenth record pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds.”

Elsewhere, Kravitz and Anaïs Gallagher responded recently to criticism of them being labelled “nepotism babies”.