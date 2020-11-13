Zouk to open up nightclub in Las Vegas next year

Iconic Singaporean nightclub Zouk has announced that it is opening up an outlet in Las Vegas.

The now Malaysian-owned club announced the news via social media on Friday (November 13), confirming that the upcoming locale is expected to open in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement

Its brand-new Las Vegas establishment will see the inclusion of four different concepts – Zouk Nightclub, Ayu Dayclub, dining venue FUHU and social gaming bar Red Tail – spread across 100,000 sq ft of space.

The Zouk concepts will be a part of the new Resorts World Las Vegas integrated resort, which is estimated to cost US$4.3billion, and is being developed by Malaysian corporation Genting Berhad. According to a Channel News Asia report, the integrated resort will be Las Vegas’ “largest development in almost two decades”.

Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group said in a statement to CNA: “The partnership between Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas will bring entertainment and lifestyle brands together on a property destined to breathe new life into the Las Vegas market.”

Scott Sibella, who serves as the president of Resorts World Las Vegas added: “In partnership with Zouk Group, we will introduce a world-class entertainment complex with a variety of unmatched nightlife experiences for our guests and visitors.”

The news of Zouk Group’s expansion into the United States comes just two months after it was announced that previous owners Genting Hong Kong had sold the franchise to Malaysian firm Tulipa for S$14million.

Advertisement

Since the change of hands, Zouk has reinvented itself in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Its Singapore venue recently turned its dance floor into a spin cycle studio by day and a cinema hall by night. Capital, the local outlet’s secondary concept, has also been doubled as a pop-up fine dining establishment during the pandemic.