Joji announced for special sunset performance at ZoukOut 2023

Singapore’s ZoukOut festival has announced the first acts for this December’s event – see the current line-up below.

Today (August 28), ZoukOut took to social media to announced 88rising star Joji as a special live act, who will be performing a special sunset set on December 2 at Siloso Beach, Sentosa.

The announcement comes after Joji announced his Asian ‘Pandemonium’ tour dates last week, for which he’ll perform in Taiwan, Thailand, Manila, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

So far has announced two other acts for this year’s ZoukOut festival. Longtime EDM giant Alesso will return to headline ZoukOut this December, though it is currently unclear which day he’ll perform on.

Fisher has also been confirmed to make his Singapore debut in December, when he performs at ZoukOut. Like Alesso, a confirmed date for his performance has yet to be announced.

ZoukOut is set to take place at Siloso Beach, Sentosa Island on December 2 and 3, 2023. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

The current line-up for ZoukOut 2023 is:

Alesso – Date TBC

Fisher – Date TBC

Joji – Sunset set, December 2

ZoukOut made its return last year after a three-year hiatus and was headlined by Zedd, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, Slander, Andrew Rayel and more.

Before the 2022 edition of the festival, ZoukOut last took place in December 2018 before going on a hiatus. In a statement shared on social media, the festival announced that it would be “taking a break as we recharge”, adding that the organisers would “do everything we can to keep the festival, and the Zouk spirit, alive. This is not the end, we will see you again!”