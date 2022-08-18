ZoukOut adds Armin Van Buuren and Gryffin to lineup for 2022 comeback festival

ZoukOut has revealed Armin Van Buuren and Gryffin as the latest acts to join the lineup for the outdoor electronic music festival’s return.

In a new announcement posted on social media on August 18, ZoukOut revealed Armin Van Buuren and Gryffin will join previously announced headliners Tiësto and Zedd at at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, Singapore this December 2 and 3, with organisers expecting a 30,000-strong turnout.

Regular tickets are now on sale at BigTix as all pre-sales have ended. General admission one-day passes are available at SGD168, while two-day passes will cost SGD258. VIP passes are available at SGD428, and include dedicated VIP entry and re-entry privileges along with a official gift, as well as access to the designated VIP area and private washrooms within the VIP area.

VVIP passes are being offered at SGD528 and include all VIP ticketholder privileges alongside access to Premium Main Stage viewing and a complimentary drink each day. Get your tickets here.

ZoukOut is Singapore’s largest beach music festival. The first edition held in 2000 featured British DJ Dave Seaman and British-Canadian DJ Richie Hawtin as its headliners and has since booked a myriad of iconic international DJs to grace their stages, from the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Avicii, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Claptone, Marshmello, Amelie Lens, Tiësto and many, many more.

The festival went on a hiatus following its December 2018 iteration, with the organisers promising to return “recharged” after a short break.

ZoukOut joins a host of festivals to announce their return to the region this year. Other festivals returning this year include We The Fest, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds and the newly announced Good Vibes Weekender.

ZoukOut 2022 lineup so far:

Tiësto

Zedd

Armin Van Buuren

Gryffin