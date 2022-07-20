ZoukOut set to return this December after a three-year hiatus

Zouk has announced the dates for the return of this year’s ZoukOut festival.

Per the event’s Facebook page, the iconic outdoor electronic music festival is scheduled to take place on December 2 and 3 at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, Singapore. The festival has also teased its expected attendance, as it looks to draw in approximately 30,000 punters.

Like past editions, the 2022 festival will be a “dusk-to-dawn beach festival”, with acts slated to play till 8AM on its last day.

A lineup for this year’s festival has yet to be announced. Further information including ticketing details will also be revealed in the months to come.

ZoukOut last took place in December 2018 before going on a hiatus. In a statement shared on social media, the festival announced that it would be “taking a break as we recharge”, adding that the organisers would “do everything we can to keep the festival, and the Zouk spirit, alive. This is not the end, we will see you again!”

ZoukOut – organised by Zouk, one of Singapore’s stalwart nightlife institutes – is the city-state’s largest beach music festival. Its first edition was held in 2000, bringing over British DJ Dave Seaman and British-Canadian DJ Richie Hawtin as its headliners.

Since then, the festival has booked a myriad of iconic international DJs to grace their stages, from the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Avicii, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Claptone, Marshmello, Amelie Lens, Tiësto and so much more.

For its 2017 iteration, they shipped over the roster of 88rising, which included Rich Brian, Higher Brothers and Joji for a stage takeover.

ZoukOut is the latest festival to announce its return to Southeast Asia this year. Other festivals returning this year include We The Fest, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds and Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.