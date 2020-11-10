The NME Shop is now open for business: merch, records, studio gear and more

Today, NME Asia launches the NME Shop, an online store with merchandise, vinyl records, music gear, studio equipment and much more.

Fans in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines will be able to purchase a range of pop culture products curated by the NME team, including exclusives designed in collaboration with artists. Here’s what you can expect:

Merch

Fans who want to wear their love for NME are in luck – we’ve got NME-branded logo tees, hoodies, totes and caps exclusively at the NME Shop.

Also on offer are officially licensed vintage-inspired graphic tees from Daydreamer. These comfy threads are responsibly made in Los Angeles and feature beloved artists such as David Bowie, Blondie, Black Sabbath and TLC.

Vinyl records and cassettes

What would the NME Shop be without music? The online store offers vinyl records and cassette tapes, with recommended titles curated by our editors every month. Expect marquee releases, longtime favourites and fresh albums by up-and-coming artists – across all the genres you can think of – alongside new records from musicians in the region.

The first batch of vinyl records available in the NME Shop include Billie Eilish’s game-changing debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ and The 1975’s latest opus, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

READ MORE: The best albums of 2020 to buy on the NME Shop

Also up for grabs are Disclosure’s ‘ENERGY’, Perfume Genius’ ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’, Thundercat’s ‘It Is What It Is’, J Hus’ ‘Big Conspiracy’ and 100 gecs’ remix album ‘100 gecs And The Tree Of Clues’.

Records by regional artists are on sale, too. These include releases by Singapore bands The Observatory (their split with Japanese stalwarts Acid Mothers Temple, ‘Trails To The Cosmic Vibrations’), Hanging Up The Moon (2020 EP ‘For The Time Being’), and .gif (2020 album ‘Hail Nothing’ – which was named one of NME Asia’s best Southeast Asian albums this year so far).

The first cassette offerings include former Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla’s ‘Tape Loops’ and Circuit Des Yeux’s album ‘Jacqueline’, released under the Jackie Lynn moniker. Also available on cassette are releases from Singaporean labels Ujikaji Records, Evening Chants and Tired Records.

Record players, speakers and headphones

Now that you’ve amassed a neat collection of records, you’ll need something to play them on. The NME Shop stocks starter turntables from Crosley and Audio-Technica, as well as Bluetooth cassette players from IT’S OK.

Play all your tunes through a wide range of bookshelf and Bluetooth speakers that’s on offer, including the raved-about Audioengine A5+ and the fuss-free Bose SoundLink Mini II. And for on-the-go listening, we’ve got earphones and cans from Beats, Bose, Audio-Technica and Marshall.

Studio and DJ gear

Cut tracks from your bedroom with the professional-grade gear available on the NME Shop. Producers can sequence beats and trigger samples with the Akai MPC One and Novation Launchpad Pro MK3, guitarists can plug into the BandLab Link Analog Mini interface, and, for vocalists, RØDE’s acclaimed USB condenser mics are in stock.

“Since 1952 NME has been a musical tastemaker,” Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of NME’s parent company BandLab Technologies, said in a statement. “It’s now grown into a global media powerhouse committed to creating and curating content, products and experiences essential to fans of music and pop culture today. We’re now extending our iconic tastemaking to physical music products, festival merch, and music gear to delight music lovers in Asia.”

Visit the NME Shop now.